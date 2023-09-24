Watch: Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Surendranagar; 10 Swept Away, 4 Evacuated

In Gujarat's Surendranagar district, an old bridge located in the Vastadi region collapsed on Sunday, leading to several vehicles, including a dumper and motorcycles, falling into the river below.

Initial reports suggest that approximately 10 individuals were carried away by the incident's swift currents, with four individuals successfully rescued so far. A search and rescue operation is currently in progress to locate the remaining six individuals.

Promptly responding to the situation, both law enforcement and government authorities arrived at the scene, and the rescued individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

As per District Collector KC Sampath, the bridge that linked the National Highway to Chura was an aging structure, in service for four decades. To ensure safety, authorities had previously imposed restrictions on the bridge, prohibiting heavy vehicles from using it.

The bridge's collapse appears to have occurred during an attempt by a dumper to cross it.

The Collector further informed that the bridge has already been transferred to the Roads and Buildings Department, and the necessary approvals have been granted for the construction of a new bridge.