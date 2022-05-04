Watch: Black robes waved, slogans chanted against P Chidambaram for Congress' poor show in West Bengal

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday faced heat after he was shown black robes by lawyers of Congress Cell and shouted slogans against him outside Calcutta High Court. The senior leader was present in the high court in connection with a legal matter.

The lawyers of Congress showed Chidambaram black robes and called him a TMC sympathiser and responsible for party's poor show in West Bengal assembly polls.

One of the lawyers of Congress cell fiercely called Chidambaram a broker of Mamta Banerjee and TMC. He also said that because of leaders like him, the Congress fleet has swelled. He also alleged that Chidambaram is playing with the sentiments of the Congress party workers.

"Leaders like you have destroyed the party," he added.

#WATCH | Congress leader & advocate P Chidambaram faced protest by lawyers of Congress Cell at Calcutta HC where he was present in connection with a legal matter. They shouted slogans, showed him black robes & called him a TMC sympathiser & responsible for party's poor show in WB pic.twitter.com/SlH4QgbJSn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:22 PM IST