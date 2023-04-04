WATCH: BJP releases yet another episode of 'Congress Files'; accuses party of corruption, extortion |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second episode of the 'Congress Files', which accuses the Congress party of corruption and extortion. The video alleges that the Congress party demanded money in exchange for a painting and a Padma Bhushan award, one of India's highest civilian honors. The BJP claims that the money was supposed to be used for the treatment of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress Files के दूसरे एपिसोड में देखिए,



पेंटिंग के नाम पर उगाही और पद्म भूषण देने के वादे की कहानी... pic.twitter.com/ASBDuCSRIu — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2023

FATF report highlights Rana Kapoor's statement to the ED

The video references a report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kapoor claims that he was pushed to buy an MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for ₹2 crore and was promised a Padma Bhushan award in return. The BJP alleges that the sale was facilitated by senior Congress leader Murli Deora and that Ahmed Patel, another senior Congress leader, promised Kapoor a major civilian honor and some non-political banking and finance assignments.

Congress dismisses allegations as political vendetta

The Congress party has dismissed the allegations as a "political vendetta" and has questioned Kapoor's and the ED's credibility. Both Deora and Patel have passed away, and there is no way to verify Kapoor's statement. Kapoor has been in jail since March 2020 after being arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial irregularities and purported kickbacks.

First episode of 'Congress Files' alleges corruption during Congress rule

On Sunday, the BJP released the first episode of the 'Congress Files,' alleging corruption during Congress' tenure. The video claims that the Congress looted ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public during its 70-year rule, money that could have been better used for development and security. The BJP dubbed the Congress' tenure from 2004-2014 as a "Lost Decade."

The release of the 'Congress Files' by the BJP is part of its ongoing campaign against the Congress party. The video alleges corruption and extortion by the Congress party and highlights Kapoor's statement to the ED. The Congress has dismissed the allegations as a political vendetta, and there is no way to verify Kapoor's statement. The release of the 'Congress Files' follows the first episode, which alleges corruption during Congress' tenure.