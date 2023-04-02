Watch: BJP launches 'Congress Files' video series, exposes alleged UPA-era corruption

Admin

The ruling BJP has started a series of videos on their official Twitter handle called "Congress Files", in which they are accusing the Congress party of engaging in rampant corruption during the UPA government's tenure.

BJP's video targets Congress over corruption during UPA rule

The first episode of the series focuses on several scams, including the 2G case, Coal scam, and Commonwealth Games row, and implicates the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government in these corrupt activities.

Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are featured in a three-minute video clip that highlights the alleged scams worth ₹ 48,20,69,00,00,000 that occurred during the UPA era.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi accused opposition of shielding corrupt leaders

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of launching a "Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan".

This statement was made in response to the move of 14 opposition parties who had gone to the Supreme Court alleging misuse of central agencies.

He stated that "When agencies take action, they are attacked, and their actions are being questioned in courts. Some parties have initiated a campaign to protect the corrupt."

For the past few years, the opposition has often voiced its dissatisfaction with the actions of the Central investigative agencies against its leaders.

Recently, the Congress-led opposition parties filed a petition in the Supreme Court, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have been selectively targeting BJP's political rivals.

Read Also Modi surname row: Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction by Surat court