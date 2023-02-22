Watch: Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav rides bicycle to Secretariat after 'seeing Mulayam Yadav in dreams' | ANI

Patna: Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariat. In a viral video the minister is seen riding a bicycle.

Later, in an interview to ANI, he clarified that he dreamt of going to Vrindavan and saw late Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in this dream wherein he and the latter rode bicycles together. He went to Safai village and saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). He told Netaji that he wanted to visit him and his village. Narrating the dream further, he said he wants to save the environment and spread Netaji's message. A whole story of his dream was narrated by Yadav in small details starting from the two attending a marriage after travelling on bicycles, to Netaji insisting to sit on a stool instead of a sofa.

I wanted to spread a message

"I dreamt of going to Vrindavan & saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai. I told him I wanted to see him & his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle, save environment & spread Netaji's message..," Yadav said.

