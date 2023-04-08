 Watch: Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav forced to leave Varanasi hotel room after staff shifts his luggage out
A written complaint has been lodged against the hotel management.

Police have reported that Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was forced to vacate his room at Arcadia Hotel in Varanasi on Friday night after the staff allegedly entered his room and removed his belongings. 

The police arrived at the hotel to investigate and questioned a hotel staff member who appeared in a viral video showing Yadav leaving the hotel in a white car. 

According to reports, Yadav was not in his room when the incident occurred. His belongings were then placed at the reception. 

After learning of the situation, his personal assistant filed a complaint with the police, requesting strict action against the hotel management. 

article-image

