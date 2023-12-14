Watch: Big Boss Fame & Popular Dancer Sapna Chaudhury Lauds U.P CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'It Now Feels Safe To Perform In U.P'

SAPNA CHAUDHURY LAUDS U.P CM | X

Ballia, U.P: Speaking to Media in Ballia, U.P, Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary reached Ballia luded U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She said that earlier performances and shows couldn't be executed flawlessly without a scuffle. She lauded CM Yogi Adityanatyh for his strong governance and said that it feels much safer to perform in U.P.

Sapna Choudhary was in Ballia to participate in the Dadri Mahotsav

Dancing queen and famous Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who came to Ballia to participate in the Dadri Mahotsav, said that the law and order situation in UP is quite stable under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath. Earlier there was an atmosphere of riots here and there was fear in coming to UP, but now UP has become safe.

Sapna: U.P has become much safer than before

She also said that earlier when she used to come to UP, there used to be chaos in her shows and that she faced several law and order issues. But ever since CM Yogi Adityanath has come to UP, She feels safe to perform in U.P. She said, "apart from me, the mothers and sisters of the state are feeling completely safe. Especially artists like us are feeling quite safe. I would love to come here again and again."

When asked about her intention to Join politics, Sapna Choudhary said, "At present I have no intention of entering politics and I am satisfied with my career. UP and Bihar have played an important role in taking my career to new heights. That is why I am very fond of the audience here and the Bhojpuri language."