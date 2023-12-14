 Watch: Big Boss Fame & Popular Dancer Sapna Chaudhury Lauds U.P CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'It Now Feels Safe To Perform In U.P'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Big Boss Fame & Popular Dancer Sapna Chaudhury Lauds U.P CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'It Now Feels Safe To Perform In U.P'

Watch: Big Boss Fame & Popular Dancer Sapna Chaudhury Lauds U.P CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'It Now Feels Safe To Perform In U.P'

Dancing queen and famous Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary said that the law and order situation in UP is quite stable under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
SAPNA CHAUDHURY LAUDS U.P CM | X

Ballia, U.P: Speaking to Media in Ballia, U.P, Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary reached Ballia luded U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She said that earlier performances and shows couldn't be executed flawlessly without a scuffle. She lauded CM Yogi Adityanatyh for his strong governance and said that it feels much safer to perform in U.P.

Sapna Choudhary was in Ballia to participate in the Dadri Mahotsav

Dancing queen and famous Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who came to Ballia to participate in the Dadri Mahotsav, said that the law and order situation in UP is quite stable under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath. Earlier there was an atmosphere of riots here and there was fear in coming to UP, but now UP has become safe.

Sapna: U.P has become much safer than before

She also said that earlier when she used to come to UP, there used to be chaos in her shows and that she faced several law and order issues. But ever since CM Yogi Adityanath has come to UP, She feels safe to perform in U.P. She said, "apart from me, the mothers and sisters of the state are feeling completely safe. Especially artists like us are feeling quite safe. I would love to come here again and again."

When asked about her intention to Join politics, Sapna Choudhary said, "At present I have no intention of entering politics and I am satisfied with my career. UP and Bihar have played an important role in taking my career to new heights. That is why I am very fond of the audience here and the Bhojpuri language."

Read Also
Sapna Choudhary makes Cannes red carpet debut in mermaid outfit; see PHOTOS
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Next Major Challenge Is Cabinet Formation

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Next Major Challenge Is Cabinet Formation

'I Feel Like Unwanted Insect': UP Civil Judge Aprita Sahu Seek CJI's Permission To End Life...

'I Feel Like Unwanted Insect': UP Civil Judge Aprita Sahu Seek CJI's Permission To End Life...

Cylinder Blast At Karachi Bakery In Hyderabad's Gaganpahad Leave 15 Workers injured; (Video)

Cylinder Blast At Karachi Bakery In Hyderabad's Gaganpahad Leave 15 Workers injured; (Video)

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 14 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting...

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Suspends 14 MPs From Opposition Parties For Disrupting...

Delhi: Miscreants Fire Over 20 Rounds At Property Dealer's office For ₹1 Crore Extortion In...

Delhi: Miscreants Fire Over 20 Rounds At Property Dealer's office For ₹1 Crore Extortion In...