Watch: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee finds workout motivation in adorable puppy

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill. She, like many of us who work out on weekends, required an extra push of motivation, and a little, furry puppy was all it took.

Captioning the video with a dog emoji, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!!" Despite disabling comments, the video has garnered more than 15,000 likes

In the video, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen wearing her signature white saree while walking on a treadmill and holding a brown puppy in front of her for motivation. The video shows her looking down at the puppy as she walks.

Banerjee has been a vocal proponent of exercise, and in 2019, she embarked on a 10-kilometre jog in Darjeeling to raise awareness about conservation.

Mamata Banerjee bats for BJP's downfall

Banerjee, a seasoned politician with over five decades of experience, has been a vocal critic of the BJP. In a recent statement, she expressed her desire for the BJP's "downfall" to begin with the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls, which are set to be declared on May 13.

"India deserves change for better. There's no bigger a power than the power of people. On the occasion of Maa-Mati-Manush-Divas, I urge everyone to unite against Jumla Politics. When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle and India will win the war against divisive forces," Banerjee wrote in a tweet earlier this week.

