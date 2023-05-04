BJP’s downfall is inevitable, will be happy if it starts from Karnataka: Mamata Banerjee

Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attended Trinamool Congress (TMC) public connect programme at Malda where she urged people not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Do not vote for BJP. I will be happy if their (BJP)’s downfall starts from Karnataka. One can vote for anyone but not for BJP. In Bengal BJP, Congress and Left have become one to conspire against TMC, but even then I am not saying not to vote for just BJP,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the BJP leaders should first answer what happened in Madhya Pradesh during the Vyapam Scam, where over 40 people were murdered during the probe.

Mamata brings up wrestlers' issue to attack BJP

“Opposition leaders in Bengal claim about ensuring ED-CBI raids at different people’s houses. No matter how much they frighten people with central agencies probe, everything will be withdrawn after BJP is ousted from power. . If there was a best prize for lying, BJP would have won it hands down. In Delhi, police under the Home Minister attacked protesting wrestlers at the dead of the night yesterday. How many central teams have been sent to Delhi? In Bengal, they have sent over 151 teams to probe minor incidents,” mentioned The TMC chairperson.

Mentioning that BJP is ‘distorting’ Hinduism, the Chief Minister also added that she will never allow implementation of NRC in Bengal.

“Few days back, I received a letter from the Union Home Minister naming a few border areas and stated that if a few details were here and there in the Aadhaar card, the citizens would be categorised as foreigners. I dare BJP to raise their hand if they have the audacity. Neither I nor my Trinamool Congress government will allow NRC to happen. Our identity is that we are all humans,” sad Mamata.

