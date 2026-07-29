Watch: Assam Man Braves Neck-Deep Floodwaters To Rescue Drowning Calf

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Sivasagar: Devastating floods in Assam have claimed the lives of 75 people till now, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The latest deaths were all reported from Sivasagar district, which continues to remain among the worst-affected areas in the state.

A video from the Sivasagar district has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man standing in neck-deep floodwater, a terrified calf clutched to his chest.

Some people can be seen extending a bamboo stick for him to hold on to for balance as he struggles to push the calf to safety. The video was most likely filmed in a field.

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Besides Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan have also been severely affected by the deluge.

Relief and rescue operations

A total of 622 villages have been affected by severe flooding. Multiple agencies, including the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and civil volunteers, continued to carry out relief and rescue operations, NDTV reported.

Relief package announced

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for affected families, including enhanced compensation, cash assistance, educational support and compensation for damaged property.

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Under the package, families of those who died in flood-related incidents will receive the statutory Rs 4 lakh ex gratia without the requirement of a post-mortem.

Families of persons missing for more than 30 days will also be eligible for Rs 4 lakh relief, subject to the prescribed legal process.

Besides, the state government will provide an extra Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those killed in the flood, over and above the Rs 4 lakh compensation.

More than one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 each as immediate cash assistance to meet essential needs.

Educational support measures

To minimise disruption to education, the government will provide book grants of Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students, Rs 3,000 for undergraduate students and Rs 5,000 for postgraduate students in severely flood-affected districts.

School students will be provided textbooks free of cost, and they will also get financial help for purchasing uniforms.

Students who lost their Class X and XII certificates and mark sheets in the floods will receive duplicate documents without any charge.