Air India Express Steps In To Speed-Up Assam Flood Relief Supplies, Waives-Off Cargo Charges For NGOs | X

Mumbai: Low-cost carrier Air India Express has announced a complete waiver of freight charges for transporting essential relief materials to flood-hit Assam in a major boost to ongoing humanitarian efforts in Northeast India. ​The decision comes as several districts across the state grapple with severe inundation, leaving tens of thousands of residents in urgent need of basic supplies and medical aid.

NGOs And Aid Agencies Eligible

According to the airline, the initiative is tailored to assist registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised humanitarian agencies actively engaged in rescue and relief operations on the ground. ​Under the policy, eligible consignments exempted from freight fees include food and rations, medical and hygiene as well as shelter and apparel. However, it added that all shipments remain subject to standard aviation regulatory requirements, as well as the carrier's internal verification, packaging and safety policies.

​To maximise reach and speed up supply chains, Air India Express is leveraging its key domestic trunk routes into Guwahati – the regional gateway to Assam. Relief organisations can dispatch shipments free of cargo charges from three major metro hubs, including six daily flights from Delhi, three from Bengaluru and two from Kolkata. ​With 11 daily flights into Guwahati, the airline provides substantial freight capacity and multiple time slots throughout the day, allowing agencies flexibility when planning time-sensitive aid drops.

11 Daily Flights To Guwahati To Support Relief

​To streamline operations and prevent bottlenecks at airport cargo terminals, Air India Express has set up a dedicated coordination channel. Eligible organisations must contact the airline's specialised freight team prior to dispatching goods on relief@airindiaexpress.com or +91 7982118680.

​The airline stated that its cargo personnel will assist agencies with documentation, flight allocation and mandatory packaging protocols, ensuring shipments comply with air transport safety standards while managing available belly-hold capacity.

Notably, airlifts during natural disasters have historically proven crucial for Northeast India, where regional geography and floodwaters frequently disrupt rail and highway connectivity. By removing air freight costs on key corridors, the carrier aims to shorten lead times for getting critical provisions directly to ground teams in Assam.