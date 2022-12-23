WATCH: 'Asked my children to avail citizenship abroad,' says Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Abdul Siddiqui, gets slammed by BJP

Abdul Siddiqui |

New Delhi: A senior leader from the Rashtriya Janta Dal is facing criticism from BJP leaders for allegedly giving out 'anti-India' remarks while addressing a public gathering on Thursday. Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is an ex-minister of Bihar said that he has advised his children studying in abroad to find a job and settle in abroad.

Siddiqui advises children to avail citizenship in abroad

According to a report in NDTV, Siddiqui's in his speech said that his son is studying in Harvard and his daughter is a graudate from the London School of Economics. Looking at India's current situation, he has advised them to find a well-paying job in abroad and also avail citizenships there if possible.

He stated the reason behind his advise as he thinks that his children won't be able to cope up in the current atmosphere of the country which is not much favourable to them.

“India is unsafe for Muslims, I have asked my son & daughter to live abroad.”



: RJD leader & Ex Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕒𝕝𝕝 ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 𝕌𝕡𝕕𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤🗞️pic.twitter.com/hWBhrtS9wX — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) December 22, 2022

Criticism from BJP over Siddiqui's remark

Soon after his remarks, he was slammed by the BJP leaders in Bihar.

Nikhil Anand, BJP's state spokesperson was enraged by Siddiqui's remarks and said, "Siddiqui's remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him".

"Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his utterances are reflective of his party's culture of Muslim propitiation," added the BJP spokesperson.

Although, his statement was not directed towards BJP or gave any straightforward reference to approach for Muslims in country, yet Siddiqui's remarks have faced huge criticism.