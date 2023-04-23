 WATCH: Amritpal pays obeisance to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before his arrest at gurdwara in Punjab's Rode
Amritpal can be seen walking in a gurdwara until he reaches in a room having a big photo of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He then pays respect to his photo and sits there for a while offering prayers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
A video has emerged on the internet in which Khalistani sympathizer and radical preacher Amritpal Singh can be seen paying obeisance to the late militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at a gurdwara in Punjab's Rode village.

Amritpal Singh surrenders after month-long manhunt

After more than a month of being on the run, Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Waris Punjab De, surrendered to the Punjab Police. The police arrested him in the early hours of Sunday in Moga, Punjab. Singh is now being transferred to Dibrugarh jail in Assam under heavy security.

Arrest at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Rode Village, Moga

Singh was arrested at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Rode village, Moga. This village is the birthplace of the slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal Singh also underwent a cosmetic surgery in Georgia to look like him before returning to India in August 2021, according to a report.

National Security Act invoked against Singh and his aides

The Punjab Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh and registered at least six cases against him in Amritsar Rural and Jalandhar Rural police districts. His supporters and aides also face multiple cases. Singh's organization, Waris Punjab De, was under investigation by the police, leading to his arrest.

Singh's wife sent back to her husband's home after being stopped at the airport

On April 21, Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport. She was sent back to her husband's home in Jallupur Khera, Amritsar.

