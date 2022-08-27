Watch: Ahead of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers demolition, here's a recap of Kerala's Maradu buildings dramatically crushed in seconds

January 2020: Kerala's Maradu buildings dramatically crushed in seconds | PTI

If the construction of Supertech's twin towers in Noida was an engineering marvel, their demolition would be no less than a feat, says Utkarsh Mehta, whose Edifice Engineering has been tasked with safely pulling down the nearly 100-metre tall structures on August 28.

"We have got a Rs 100 crore insurance for damage during the event but are confident we won't have to claim it," Mehta told PTI in an interview. The two firms have previously collaborated on taking down the Maradu complexes in Kochi, Kerala in 2020 which were four residential buildings with 18 to 20 storeys.

The future of four high-rise buildings H20 Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram from Kerala's Maradu were sealed after a 2019 Supreme Court order. It was on January 11 and 12, 2020 when over 300 flats were demolished by implosion in almost five seconds.

It was found that the named complexes were constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which permitted construction only beyond 200 metres of the high tide line. The top court had then order the demolition of Maradu builings on the basis of violating environmental norms.

Here's the video of how dramatically the Kerala buildings were pulled down to dust:

There is a word of caution from a few residents of Kerala's Maradu Municipality for those living in the neighbourhood of two high rise structures in Noida to be demolished on Sunday--"Secure legal assurances from the authorities before demolition to ensure safety of your buildings".

Plumber by profession Sugunan, 56, a resident of Maradu Municipality, here is still knocking on the doors of authorities seeking compensation for the damage his two-storey house suffered when one of the four illegal waterfront high rise apartments in his neighbourhood was brought down using a controlled implosion two years ago.

"Some people in Maradu are still on the path of agitation seeking compensation for the damage caused to their houses due to the demolition. They have not received any assurances from the government or the authorities concerned so far", Tripunithura MLA K Babu told PTI.

"It is not practically possible for them to go there and fight a legal battle seeking compensation. It is a very complicated matter," he said and blamed the government for it. "The state government did everything on its own without involving the municipality in the process. That's why we are facing such a problem," Maradu Municipal Chairman Antony Ashanparambil told PTI.

Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Two 40-storey Noida buildings to be demolished in about less than 10 seconds

One of India's tallest buildings will disappear from the cityscape tomorrow. More than 5,000 residents will vacate Emerald Court and ATS Village societies and over 2,500 vehicles will be removed from there. While the twin towers had come up on premises of Emerald Court only, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93A of the city.

Over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze them, according to officials of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering. According to the evacuation plan, finalised on Thursday, the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.

(With inputs from PTI)