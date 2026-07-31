Watch: ₹5.5-Crore McLaren-Inspired Kanwar Steals Show At Haridwar Mela

Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole", the annual Kanwar Yatra has begun, drawing millions of devotees to Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga. However, one particular Kanwar has emerged as the biggest attraction this year, a "Mahakal Kanwar" themed after a McLaren sports car worth around Rs 5.5 crore.

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Videos of the unique creation have gone viral on social media, with devotees and visitors stopping to capture photographs and record videos of the lavish structure. Designed in the shape of the luxury sports car, the blue-coloured Kanwar features a large idol of Lord Shiva mounted on the roof and a painted Indian tricolour on the bonnet.

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Lavish design draws attention

The structure has been decorated with colourful lights, flowers and national flags, creating a dazzling spectacle, especially at night. According to its creators, the Kanwar took nearly a month to build and cost between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Prepared by a group of Shiva devotees from Delhi, the Kanwar has been mounted on a specially designed trolley to ensure that its artistic features remain intact during the journey. The devotees said the project was aimed at expressing their faith in Lord Shiva while promoting Sanatan culture.

Crowds gather along the route

The Kanwar is expected to complete its 255-kilometre journey from Haridwar to Delhi's Uttam Nagar. Along the way, it has continued to attract large crowds.

Another Kanwar decorated with replicas of Indian currency notes has also become a major attraction at this year's fair, where an estimated four crore pilgrims are expected to participate. Officials have deployed extensive security and support arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.