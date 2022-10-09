e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 3D projection light and sound show underway at Surya Mandir in Gujarat's Modhera

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp
A 3D projection light and sound show is underway at Surya Mandir (Sun Temple) in Modhera, the village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, which PM Narendra Modi on Sunday declared India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

The prime minister, who is in Modhera, after the laying down the foundation stone for the project, visited the famous Sun Temple and observed the 3D projection mapping light and sound show.

As part of the solar project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The solar-powered 3-D projection is dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of the village.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said that Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

PM Modi on Sunday reached Ahmedabad to inaugurate multiple projects and to take part in various programmes in Modhera village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.

(with PTI inputs)

