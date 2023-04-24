 WATCH: 2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat in Delhi's Sidharth Nagar; FIR registered
PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: 2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat in Delhi's Sidharth Nagar; FIR registered | ANI

Two men allegedly opened fire outside the rented flat of a hypnotherapist in southeast Delhi's Sidharth Nagar area, police said.

The incident took place outside Sunlight Colony police station.

An information about the firing outside the house of one Sohail Siddiqui was received on Sunday at 7.30 am, they said.

CCTV footage surfaces

A preliminary inquiry revealed that two shots were fired on the first floor of the victim's flat's door and three shots were fired at the window of a house on the ground floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

An analysis of CCTV camera revealed that two people came on foot and went up the first floor, he said.

They knocked at the door of a flat there, but when no one came out, one of the men fired two gun shots at the door and ran towards the ground floor.

On the ground floor too, they fired three rounds and ran towards Bhogal market taking the railway underpass, said the officer.

Police said a case has been registered.

article-image

