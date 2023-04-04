 Watch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya

Watch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya

A video shared by the official witter handle of INS Vikramaditya shows Agniveers getting down from the trains at Karwar station and arriving at Naval base in Karwar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya | @IN_Vikramaditya

The First batch of Agniveers, Women Agniveers arrived on board INS Vikramaditya, the Indian Navy carrier informed in a tweet on Tuesday.

A video shared by the official witter handle of INS Vikramaditya shows Agniveers getting down from the trains at Karwar station and arriving at Naval base in Karwar, Karnataka.

The video was captioned, "First batch of #Agniveers #WomenAgniveers arrive on board #INSVikramaditya. As they prepare mentally & physically for life at sea, they are active, enthusiastic & eager to learn the ropes.Stay tuned to follow their journey as they gain their sea legs & become future #SeaWarriors"

watch video here:

Read Also
5 things to know about Passing Out Prade of 1st batch of Agniveers
article-image

First batch of Agniveers

The first batch of Agniveers’ Passing Out Parade was held at INS Chilka on March 28. The POP marks the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women Agniveers who were undergoing training at Chilka.

Adm. R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade.

Read Also
Indian Army bars Agniveers from marrying during their tenure of service
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya

Watch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya

West Bengal violence: MHA seeks report from state govt over violence on Ram Navami

West Bengal violence: MHA seeks report from state govt over violence on Ram Navami

ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

Karnataka Elections 2023: Election officials seize ₹4.84 crore worth of gold and cash in Bengaluru

Karnataka Elections 2023: Election officials seize ₹4.84 crore worth of gold and cash in Bengaluru

‘I admit that I don’t know...’: Himanta Sarma reacts on viral video showing him copying text

‘I admit that I don’t know...’: Himanta Sarma reacts on viral video showing him copying text