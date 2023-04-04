Watch: 1st batch of Agniveers, woman Agniveers arrive at Naval base Karwar on board INS Vikramaditya

The First batch of Agniveers, Women Agniveers arrived on board INS Vikramaditya, the Indian Navy carrier informed in a tweet on Tuesday.
A video shared by the official witter handle of INS Vikramaditya shows Agniveers getting down from the trains at Karwar station and arriving at Naval base in Karwar, Karnataka.
The video was captioned, "First batch of #Agniveers #WomenAgniveers arrive on board #INSVikramaditya. As they prepare mentally & physically for life at sea, they are active, enthusiastic & eager to learn the ropes.Stay tuned to follow their journey as they gain their sea legs & become future #SeaWarriors"
The first batch of Agniveers’ Passing Out Parade was held at INS Chilka on March 28. The POP marks the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women Agniveers who were undergoing training at Chilka.
Adm. R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade.
