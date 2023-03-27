5 things to know about Passing Out Prade of 1st batch of Agniveers

Admin

After the first batch of Agniveers completed their training, preparations are now underway for their Passing Out Parade (POP) on March 28th at INS Chilka. This will be the first of its kind evening ceremony, commencing after sunset.

Here are some key details about the upcoming ceremony:

The POP is set to take place at INS Chilka in Odisha on March 28th, and its timing makes it the first evening ceremony of its kind. For those interested in watching the POP, the ceremony will be available to view online via the Indian Navy's official YouTube channel and Instagram page. Additionally, it will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Network. The event will celebrate the successful completion of training for approximately 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women, who underwent rigorous training at the Chilka facility. The training program at INS Chilka was designed to instill core Naval values such as duty, honour, and courage in the trainees. The successful graduates will be assigned to frontline warships for sea training. Among the first batch of Agniveers are those who participated in the Indian Navy Republic Day Parade contingent on the Kartavya Path on January 26th earlier this year.

