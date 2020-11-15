'Wasting taxpayers money': Twitter after Arvind Kejriwal, wife perform Diwali puja at Delhi's Akshardham temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by his wife and cabinet colleagues performed 'Diwali Pujan' in a grand ceremony held at Akshardham temple on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who previously had urged people not to burst crackers due to rising pollution level and its impact on COVID-19, appealed them to join him for the pujan which was telecast live through TV channels and social media platforms.

"Today my family of two crore Delhi people together performed Diwali Pujan. Prayed for happiness, health and prosperity of all. May there be well being of all," Kejriwal tweeted after the programme.