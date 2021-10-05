'Washing off my sins': BJP Tripura MLA Ashish Das performs havan, takes dip in Ganga ahead of joining TMC

Kolkata: Three days after visiting Kolkata, BJP Tripura MLA Ashish Das shaved his hair near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence and said that he is washing off his ‘sins’ for working in BJP.

Hinting towards defecting to the Trinamool Congress, Ashish said that he will not grow his hairs till the BJP government is ousted from Tripura in 2023.

“The mismanagement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb government had made me leave the party and through performing hawan and bathing in adi Ganga I tried to wipe my sins for working in BJP,” said Ashish.

According to TMC sources, Ashish along with few other leaders from Tripura is likely to join TMC on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that speculation made it to the headlines after Ashish might defect to the TMC after he met TMC president Subrata Bakshi at Trinamool Bhawan on October 2.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that Ashish’s activities were under scanner and after knowing that he thought of defecting to the Trinamool Congress.

“By staging drama he is joining TMC after he got to know that his activities were being monitored. BJP is a cadre based party and Ashish’s defection won’t affect the party,” said Subrata.

BJP leader Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that he was not aware of the development and also that the party senior leaders will decide what actions will be taken against Ashish.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:36 PM IST