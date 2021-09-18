War of words between BJP and TMC after Babul Supriyo joins Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo joined West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday leading to a war of words between the two parties.

Mentioning that Babul is a ‘Good Boy', TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that a couple of days back, Babul had called him requesting him to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide him security.

“Babul told me that the Central government had taken back his security and asked me if the TMC government could protect him. I have even spoken about this with didi (Mamata Banerjee),” mentioned Kalyan.

Welcoming Babul in the party, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter saying "they will work together". “Congratulations and a very warm welcome to my LS colleague @SuPriyoBabul! Looking forward to batting together with the same fervor as we did in separate teams,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said that she is sad that Babul had taken such a decision.

“I was not aware of this development otherwise I would have made Babul understand his necessity in BJP. Babul and I joined BJP when the saffron camp was not that popular in West Bengal. I have several memories of campaigning for Babul in Asansol. Feeling very sad,” said Roopa.

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra said that the ‘Jhal Muri’ incident had long back proven Babul’s proximity with the TMC.

Notably, in 2015, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and the then BJP leader Babul Supriyo met over casual spice puffed rice that led to a political slugfest between the two parties.

BJP former national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “There are downfall and gains in politics but just because his ministerial post was taken away does not mean he will quit the party to join another party. It is a shameful act.” BJP youth wing president Saumitra Khan said, ‘Shani went out of the saffron camp on Saturday.’ “Babul is a greedy person and never worked for people but concentrated on his gains,” added Saumitra.

Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and will leave for New Delhi on the following day.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:57 PM IST