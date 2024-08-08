'Waqf Board Bahana Hai, Zameen Bechna Nishana Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Ahead Of Introduction Of Controversial Bill In Parliament

New Delhi: Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA government on the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that in the disguise of amendments, BJP is trying to sell the lands of Waqf Board and instead of 'Janata' in BJP, they should add 'Zameen' in it.

Taking it to a social media post on X, Yadav wrote, "All these amendments of the 'Waqf Board' are just an excuse; Selling lands like defence, railway and Nazul land is the target."

‘वक़्फ़ बोर्ड’ का ये सब संशोधन भी बस एक बहाना है

रक्षा, रेल, नज़ूल लैंड की तरह ज़मीन बेचना निशाना है



वक़्फ़ बोर्ड की ज़मीनें, डिफ़ेंस लैंड, रेल लैंड, नज़ूल लैंड के बाद ‘भाजपाइयों के लाभार्थ योजना’ की शृंखला की एक और कड़ी मात्र हैं। भाजपा क्यों नहीं खुलकर लिख देती : ‘भाजपाई-हित… pic.twitter.com/VwK3YyWAG5 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 8, 2024

Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav alleged that the amendments in the Waqf Bill were issued in the interest of the BJP and it's just another link in the chain of the schemes that benefit BJP.

The tweet added, "Waqf Board lands are just another link in the chain of 'schemes for the benefit of BJP' after Defence land, Railway land and Nazul land. Why doesn't BJP openly write: 'Issued in the interest of BJP'."

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands A Written Guarantee

SP chief further demanded for a "written guarantee" that Waqf Board's lands would not be sold.

"A written guarantee should be given that the Waqf Board's lands will not be sold," the tweet added.

Attacking further, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should add 'Zameen' in their name instead of Janata, as they are working like a real estate company.

"BJP is working like a real estate company. It should change its name by adding 'Zameen' instead of 'Janta': Bhartiya Zameen Party #nhiiN_caahie_bhaajpaa."

Congress Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal Submits A Notice Opposing Introduction Of The Amendment Bill

Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal submitted a notice to oppose the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Mr Hibi Eden also gave notice to oppose the bill. The Samajwadi Party will also oppose the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

Notably, the BJP-led government is slated to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is listed for introduction by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP K Suresh who is the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha said that the opposition is not in favour of the bill. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer said that the issue is serious as the government is attempting to capture the rights of the Waqf Board.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Opposes The Amendments To The Waqf Act

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given notice to oppose the amendments to the Waqf Act. In his motion filed before the Lok Sabha the AIMIM MP said the bill was against Freedom of Religion and in violation of the principle of non-discrimination

"I oppose the introduction of the Bill under rule 72 (2) on the grounds that this house does not have the competence to make these amendments. The Bill patently violates the principles provided in Articles 14, 15 and 25. It is both discriminatory and arbitrary. Moreover, it is a grave attack on the basic structure of the Constitution as it violates the principle of judicial independence and separation of powers," Owaisi said in his motion.

Other Bills To Be Introduced

Apart from introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kiren Rijiju will also introduce The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 which seeks to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. It seeks to clearly define "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property and ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to women.

It also seeks to omit the provisions relating to the "waqf by user", provide the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties, provide for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensure representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to provide for the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for Boharas and Aghakhanis.

It provides for the representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani and other backward classes among Muslim communities, streamlining the manner of registration of waqfs through a central portal and database and providing for a detailed procedure for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as waqf property.

The bill seeks to omit section 40 relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property, provide for filing of accounts of waqf by mutawallis to the Board through a central portal for better control over their activities, reform the Tribunal structure with two members and provide for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.