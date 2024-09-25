'Waqf Amendment Bill Was Presented To Finish The Board,' Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Addressing A Press Conference In Mumbai | ANI

Mumbai: Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP over the proposed Wadf Board (Amendment) Act bill, which aims to bring transparency in Waqf administration and property, saying that the bill was presented to finish the Waqf board.

"The Narendra Modi government is not bringing this bill to protect, develop or bring efficiency to the Waqf properties. This bill was presented to finish the Waqf board..."AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in a press conference in Mumbai.

'BJP & RSS Are Spreading False Propaganda,' Says AIMIM Chief

He further claimed that the BJP and RSS are spreading 'false propaganda' against Waqf Board.

"False propaganda is being spread by BJP-RSS that Waqf is a government property instead of private property. The other false propaganda is being spread that the Waqf board has 9,40,000 acre of land. Just like in the Hindu religion, properties are donated, similarly in the Muslim religion, these are donated properties. Why is the government interfering? This is violation of article 26," Owaisi said.

Further highlighting a clause in the bill, he said, "It is written in it that a practicing Muslim from last 5 years can perform Waqf. What is the meaning of practicing Muslim?- will he be someone who reads Namaz 5 times a day, will have a beard or a skullcap... cap...will his wife be Muslim or non-muslim? Who are they to decide? No such law is there in the Hindu religion...Any Waqf property that is with the government its decision will be made by the Collector, how can collector who is a executive be a judge here?"

Notably, the Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will conduct informal discussions in five states with various stakeholders from September 26 to October 1.

These consultations aim to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of over 600,000 registered Waqf properties across the country.

About The Waqf Act Of 1995

The Waqf Act of 1995, was created to regulate waqf properties, but it has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

These consultations will play a vital role in ensuring that the amendments to the Waqf Act are practical, effective, and aligned with the needs of the community. The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.