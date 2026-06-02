'Want To Part Ways Cordially To Chart Own Course': Annamalai Tells BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Amid Quitting Buzz

BJP leader K. Annamalai | File Image

New Delhi: Amid speculations over Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai's exit from the party, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief on Tuesday morning reportedly met party president Nitin Nabin and organisation secretary BL Santhosh.

Annamalai has expressed his wish to “chart his own course now" and that he wishes to “part ways on cordial terms," NDTV reported, quoting sources. The party leadership is still hoping to persuade Annamalai to stay, but according to the report, he has made up his mind.

Rejected Rajya Sabha seat

Reportedly, the party also offered Annamalai a Rajya Sabha seat, which he reportedly declined. As per the report, the leader does not see his future in the saffron party.

The former IPS officer is likely to launch a movement first and a party later. The initiative, multiple sources say, is aimed at enrolling like-minded individuals and building a strong volunteer network. The new movement is expected to operate on a larger scale and seek to attract volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds.

Annamalai already runs a non-profit leadership initiative called "We The Leaders", which may serve as the foundation for his larger political project. Annamalai did not contest the 2026 Assembly election.

Notably, Annamalai had suggested the BJP contest the state polls independently, banking on the momentum he believed the party had built in recent years. The BJP top brass, however, revived its alliance with the AIADMK, a move widely seen as a strategic decision to consolidate opposition votes against the ruling DMK.