K Annamalai May Quit BJP, Likely To Meet Party Leadership Amid Speculation: Report

BJP leader K Annamalai | PTI

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai is likely to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The reported move comes weeks after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the BJP managed to secure only one seat in the 234-member House. Sources familiar with the development told NDTV that Annamalai believes there is little scope or future for him within the party and is expected to discuss his plans with BJP leader Nitin Nabin during a meeting in Delhi.

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Speaking briefly to reporters at Chennai airport before departing for the national capital, Annamalai said discussions would take place over the next couple of days. Notably, the vehicle in which he arrived at the airport reportedly did not carry a BJP flag, further fuelling speculation about his future.

According to NDTV, the 41-year-old politician was offered a Rajya Sabha seat but declined the proposal. Sources indicated that he may first launch a socio-political movement before eventually forming a political party. The initiative is expected to focus on building a volunteer-driven network and could draw support from professionals and social activists.

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The reported political project may evolve from his existing leadership platform, “We The Leaders”, and could potentially contest future Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu.