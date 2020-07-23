Want to help people affected by Assam floods? Here are the details of organisations you can donate to

Heavy rains and consequent floods have brought life in Assam to a screeching halt. Even as the country contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, the north-eastern state has now been dealing for several weeks with floods.
On Thursday, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year rose to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides. As per a government report, a total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the current deluge.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of affected people has risen by over two lakh since Wednesday, though that of the flood-hit districts remained at 26. The district administrations have set up 456 relief camps and distribution centres in 20 districts, where 47,213 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said. Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, it added.
Governor Jagdish Mukhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the areas affected by the deluge in Darrang and Kamrup districts on Thursday.
Against this backdrop, it becomes imperative that those who are able and willing extend a helping hand. People on social media platforms have also taken it upon themselves to collate all relevant information, and this article aims to put forth a list of organisations that you can contribute to.
1. Samanway Foundation
The NGO which is posting updates on its Facebook page is open to both on-ground volunteering, as well as contributions - both financial and in kind.
2. Friends for Floods
Active on their Instagram page, this organisation carrying out relief work in Barpeta, Dholla and Doomdooma areas. They had earlier put in a call for volunteers, and are also accepting financial donations.
TISS Guwahati, is carrying out relief drives across the state with 3 partners -- RIHAA, Jhai Foundation and Rural Volunteers Centre
3. Xahox Assam
An initiative by TISS Guwahati this organisation is carrying out relief drives across the state. It is working with three partners, namely RIHAA, Jhai Foundation and Rural Volunteers Centre. The group appears to have Facebook and Twitter pages. However it seems to be the most active on Instagram.
4. Assam Association Delhi
The organisation carries out relief drives. While it has a website, there does not seem to be a strong social media presence. However Twitter user Amrita Madhukalya who put together the list of organisations urges people to reach out to her if they want to help the Assam Organisation.
5. Animals have been severely affected in the area, with large swathes of the Kaziranga National Park inundated. To help them, you can also contribute to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)