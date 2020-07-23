Want to help people affected by Assam floods? Here are the details of organisations you can donate to

Heavy rains and consequent floods have brought life in Assam to a screeching halt. Even as the country contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, the north-eastern state has now been dealing for several weeks with floods.

On Thursday, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year rose to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides. As per a government report, a total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the current deluge.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of affected people has risen by over two lakh since Wednesday, though that of the flood-hit districts remained at 26. The district administrations have set up 456 relief camps and distribution centres in 20 districts, where 47,213 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said. Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, it added.