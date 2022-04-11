'Want democracy to flourish there': PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Pakistan political crisis

Even as Pakistan is all set to get a new Prime Minister amidst the ongoing political crisis in the country, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wished for democracy in India's neighbouring country.

While speaking to reporters in Sr, Ms Mufti said, Pakistan is our neighborhood and we want democracy to flourish there.

Meanwhile, ahead of the National Assembly session for the election of the new PM, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party is underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad which is being chaired by Imran Khan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Yesterday, Mufti had alleged that the BJP was trying to destroy Jammu and Kashmir's economy and "oppress" the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "watching silently" and said she had "no hopes from him".

Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also sought to know from the Centre why there was an increase in the strength of security personnel if there was peace in the Valley, as claimed by the government.

J&K | Pakistan is our neighborhood and we want democracy to flourish there: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Pakistan political crisis pic.twitter.com/pusEW2gF4f — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Parliament is also going to elect the country's new Prime Minister today at 2.00 pm after Imran Khan was ousted from the PM post in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Moreover, nomination papers of Pakistan's joint Opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi were approved for the Prime Minister's election on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial National Assembly session, PTI leader Asad Umar has instructed the party lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the Assembly to support Qureshi.

Notably, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:19 PM IST