Wall collapse in Gujarat kills at least 12, PM Modi offers condolences and compensation

Morbi (Gujarat): At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.

Taking note of the incident, PM Modi took to Twitter and expressed condolences saying, "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000", PMO said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The local administration used JCB equipment to take out bodies and rescue those trapped under the rubble.

The District Collector said that the incident took place when the process of filling salt in sacks was going on. Suddenly, the wall collapsed, in which 20 to 30 laborers were feared buried. Of them, 12 deaths have been confirmed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:41 PM IST