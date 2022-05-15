e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Two women buried alive beneath earthen mound that collapsed on them while digging soil for house

Kunda Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Singh said Nirmala Devi, 45, and Vedna Yadav, 30, of Salempur Miria village had gone to dig clay to coat the walls and floor of the house.

Two women were on Sunday buried alive beneath an earthen mound that collapsed on them while digging soil near it for some domestic work.

The incident occurred in Salempur Miria village under the Manikpur police station area, seventy kilometres from Pratapgarh district headquarters.

Both women died on the spot, Singh said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:48 PM IST