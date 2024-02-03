'Waiving Off Billionaires Loan But Not Farmer's...': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Jharkhand |

Godda: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is currently in Jharkhand for the next phase. The Congress MP came down heavily on PM Modi on Saturday, stating that he is waiving off loans for billionaires but not for farmers.

While addressing a gathering in Godda district, Rahul Gandhi stated, "PM Modi has waived off loans for billionaires, but farmers' loans can never be waived off in the Modi government."

The Congress MP also highlighted the Land Tribunal Bill introduced by the Congress and remarked “We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill... Injustice is being done against everyone... Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people ...."

Rahul Gandhi Adani-Modi Jibe

While addressing the gathering Gandhi said, “If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital".

Rahul Gandhi has been openly expressing his accusations of crony capitalism involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group.

#WATCH | Godda: During the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital... We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal… pic.twitter.com/qZxB6DS7KG — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

RaGa's Jibe On RSS- BJP

The Congress MP from Waynad continued attacking the BJP- RSS claiming that people of BJP-RSS are continuously spreading hatred in the country.

"People of BJP-RSS are spreading hatred in the entire country. These people are fighting one caste against another, one religion against another and tribals against non-tribals", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to public during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra leg in Jharkhand.

BJP-RSS के लोग पूरे देश में नफरत फैला रहे हैं। ये लोग एक जाति को दूसरी जाति से, एक धर्म को दूसरे धर्म से और आदिवासियों को गैर-आदिवासियों से लड़ा रहे हैं।



इसी नफरत के खिलाफ हम 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' लेकर सबको जोड़ने और मोहब्बत की दुकान खोलने झारखंड आए हैं।



पूरे देश में गरीब,… pic.twitter.com/aGmbTCCGVw — Congress (@INCIndia) February 3, 2024

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar later today in Jharkhand. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which started on January 14 in Manipur will cover 804 km, going across 13 districts of the state over 8 days in two phases accordingly. Although the data for the second phase of the yatra is yet to be released.



