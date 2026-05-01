'Wait & Watch What Other Things Become Expensive': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Reacts To Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike - VIDEO

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday reacted to the price hike of commercial LPG cylinders across the country. "With the increase in the price of cylinders, not only do they become expensive, but food, drinks, and bread also start getting expensive. Just wait and see what other things will become expensive," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted to the hike. "It will affect the common man and the hotels. They (the BJP) have cheated the voters of this country. We knew they would do this after the elections. This is backstabbing the people. We will condemn this and agitate against it so that they roll back the price hike,” he said.

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Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have reportedly been hiked to ₹993, effective from 1 May. After the revision, the price in Delhi has risen to ₹3,071.50 per cylinder. There has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

Revised prices in various cities:

New Delhi – ₹3,071.50

Mumbai – ₹3,046.50

Pune – ₹3,107

Kolkata – ₹3,355

Bengaluru – ₹3,174.50

Chennai – ₹3,259.50

Patna – ₹3,369

Surat – ₹3,047

Hyderabad – ₹2,343.50

Indore – ₹3,201.50

Lucknow – ₹3,194

Varanasi – ₹3,276.50

Prices may vary slightly depending on the distributor. Notably, prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged.

The sharp surge in prices is expected to severely affect restaurants, eateries, and other businesses, as they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations. Restaurants are likely to pass on the burden to consumers.