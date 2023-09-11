Vyapam Scandal: Candidate Sentenced To 4 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In Police Constable Recruitment Test Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), has sentenced Shri Satyaveer Kushwaha (beneficiary candidate) to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 14,100/- in a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam.

Investigations conducted in case

The CBI registered the instant case on Aug 01, 2015 in compliance with the orders dated July 09, 2015 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and took over the investigation of FIR No. 285/14 dated July 10, 2014, which was earlier registered at Police Station Dehat, Bhind, against Shri Satyaveer Kushwaha and others on the allegations of cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT) 2012. Earlier, an inquiry was conducted by the State Police.

During the inquiry, specimen fingerprints/handwritings of a few suspected Police Constables were obtained and compared with the thumb impressions/handwritings on OMR sheets and RASA, which did not match.

During the CBI investigation, additional evidence were obtained, including a CFSL report on the alleged fingerprints/handwritings on OMR sheets and RASA, which confirmed a mismatch in respect of said accused.

After the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary Chargesheet on August 03, 2016 in the Competent Court. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted him.

