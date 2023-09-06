CBI Arrests Officials in Bribery Case Involving Foreign Trade Certificates | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Joint Director-General of Foreign Trade (JDGFT) in Visakhapatnam, a Section Head working in the office of the JDGFT, and the Managing Director of a private company based in Hyderabad in a bribery case.

A case was registered against these officials wherein it was alleged that these public servants were demanding and collecting substantial bribes from consultants for issuing new Import Export Certificates, as well as for their renewals and other related licenses through consultants/conduits.

CBI laid trap to arrest accused

The CBI laid a trap, resulting in the apprehension of the Joint Director-General of Foreign Trade in Visakhapatnam for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs. 4 lakh, and the Section Head working in the office of JDGFT for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the Managing Director of the private company based in Hyderabad. The bribe giver (the MD of the said private company) was also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, including those in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

All the arrested accused were produced today before the Court of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Visakhapatnam and were remanded to judicial custody until September 18, 2023.

