 CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh

CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh

Searches are underway in Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh | Representative image

The Crime Branch Of India on Tuesday arrested the Executive Director of GAIL and four others in connection with allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for giving GAIL-related projects. Searches are underway in Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

K B Singh, the Executive Director, Projects was arrested on Tuesday in relation to taking bribes from some contractors in the gas pipeline projects. The arrest was made after a raid at Singh's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

GAIL is a Maharashtra company that comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and it is the largest natural gas transmission and marketing company in India.

This is a developing story, more updates expected.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zee Entertainment Case: IDBI Bank Challenges NCLT Mumbai Bench Order

Zee Entertainment Case: IDBI Bank Challenges NCLT Mumbai Bench Order

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,780.26, Nifty Above 19,500

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,780.26, Nifty Above 19,500

RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh

CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh

Samhi Hotels, Motisons Jewellers Get Sebi Nod To Float IPO

Samhi Hotels, Motisons Jewellers Get Sebi Nod To Float IPO