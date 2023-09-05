CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director And 4 Others For Allegedly Demanding Bribe Of ₹50 Lakh | Representative image

The Crime Branch Of India on Tuesday arrested the Executive Director of GAIL and four others in connection with allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for giving GAIL-related projects. Searches are underway in Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

K B Singh, the Executive Director, Projects was arrested on Tuesday in relation to taking bribes from some contractors in the gas pipeline projects. The arrest was made after a raid at Singh's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

GAIL is a Maharashtra company that comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and it is the largest natural gas transmission and marketing company in India.

This is a developing story, more updates expected.

