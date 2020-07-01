VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others extend wishes, greetings to medical fraternity on National Doctor's Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended their greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation on the occasion of Doctor's Day.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended his 'greetings and good wishes' to doctors across the nation for their 'selfless service to humanity'. In a series of tweets, he also paid tribute to former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy.
"On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr BC Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and legendary physician, who made an invaluable contribution to the development of the medical field in India. #doctorsday," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger. "India salutes our doctors -- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors' Day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he was "immensely grateful" to the doctors who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. "On Doctors Day, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in (the) Covid-19 times," the Congress leader tweeted.
On the occasion of Doctor's Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday saluted doctors for their 'uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy.'
Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "On Doctor's Day, I salute our brave doctors who have been leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended wishes on National Doctors Day saying that their "heroic stories of service" in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic would inspire generations to come. "Our doctors are fighting one of the toughest battles of this century. Their heroic stories of service and sacrifice will inspire several generations to come. On this Doctors Day, let's celebrate their unparalleled contribution to our society," tweeted Kejriwal.
Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991.