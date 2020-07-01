VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others extend wishes, greetings to medical fraternity on National Doctor's Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended their greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation on the occasion of Doctor's Day.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended his 'greetings and good wishes' to doctors across the nation for their 'selfless service to humanity'. In a series of tweets, he also paid tribute to former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy.