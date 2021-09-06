Voting for SP, BSP, Congress is a sin: UP BJP President Swatantra Deo Singh ahead of Assembly elections

The bitterness continues to pour in as assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is drawing near. While former UP governor Aziz Qureshi vent out his anger against the Yogi Adityanath government in Rampur, the state Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Swatantra Deo Singh, on Monday said that it is sin to vote SP-BSP or Congress.

Singh was addressing a meeting of the national executive of the women wing of BJP on Monday at Lucknow. He said that the opposition parties such as Samajwadi, Bahujan Samaj Party and congress feel scared to visit temples hence people should not vote for them.

BJP president went to the extent of saying that these parties even feel scared in chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and it is a sin to vote for them. Lashing out at opposition over launching a tirade against the government, he said that now these people have been using farmers as invaders.

It may be mentioned that last week UP BJP president Singh had visited SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. While Singh had termed it a courtesy call, the SP leader had invited him to join his party.

The recent remarks of UP BJP President might spark off a controversy as both the ruling party and the opposition have been accusing each other of mudslinging.

A day prior, former UP governor Aziz Qureshi had used derogatory words against the Yogi Adityanath government. Qureshi had visited the wife of former SP minister Azam Khan and legislator in UP assembly Tazeen Fatma on Sunday where he compared the present UP government led by Yogi Adityanath to Satan called it a bloodsucker.

