'Vote Chori' Row Intensifies As INDIA Bloc Seeks Supreme Court's Nod To Question CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over 48 Questions On SIR Irregularities |

New Delhi: The questions seek to establish how major decisions relating to the electoral roll revision were taken, who authorised changes in voter registration procedures and whether the Commission’s decisions were collectively approved.

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The Congress on Monday accused the Election Commission of failing to address allegations of “Vote Chori” in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, as INDIA bloc leaders sought the court’s permission to formally question Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the two Election Commissioners and the Director General of Information Technology over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, the Congress said, “The Election Commission of India’s affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori.”

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The party said INDIA bloc leaders had sought the SC’s nod for an interrogatory containing 48 questions directed at the poll panel’s top functionaries, including the CEC and the two Commissioners personally, as well as the Director General of Information Technology (IT).

The questions, according to the Congress, seek accountability for “huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori”. Among the key questions the Opposition wants the Election Commission to answer are: “On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC?”, “Who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR?”, “Who decided to change Form 6?” and “Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and centrally control access to voter rolls?”

The questions seek to establish how major decisions relating to the electoral roll revision were taken, who authorised changes in voter registration procedures and whether the Commission’s decisions were collectively approved.

The move comes against the backdrop of a controversy over the functioning of the three member EC, following reports of differences between Kumar and the two Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and an investigation which had revealed that the two Commissioners had recorded their dissent at least 14 times over 10 months.

The issue subsequently figured in petitions before the Supreme Court questioning the functioning of the poll panel.

In its counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Election Commission maintained that its major decisions relating to the SIR were taken unanimously by all three members and that observations, suggestions and queries recorded by individual commissioners were part of the consultative process and did not, by themselves, constitute formal decisions of the Commission.