 'Vomiting Mid-Flight, Then Chaos': Sick Passenger Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Taxiing Sharjah-Chennai Flight In Chennai
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HomeIndia'Vomiting Mid-Flight, Then Chaos': Sick Passenger Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Taxiing Sharjah-Chennai Flight In Chennai

'Vomiting Mid-Flight, Then Chaos': Sick Passenger Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Taxiing Sharjah-Chennai Flight In Chennai

A passenger on a Air Arabia Sharjah-Chennai flight triggered panic after opening an emergency exit and jumping off while the aircraft was taxiing at Chennai International Airport. CISF personnel quickly detained him. Officials suspect health issues, while authorities have launched a probe into the serious safety breach.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
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In a startling breach of aviation safety, a male passenger allegedly opened an emergency exit and jumped off a taxiing aircraft shortly after landing at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, NDTV reported. The incident unfolded after the Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight had exited the runway and was moving slowly on the taxiway.

According to the report, Airport officials confirmed that the aircraft had safely landed and was taxiing towards the bay when the passenger suddenly opened the emergency exit and leapt out, sending shockwaves among fellow passengers. Authorities clarified that the act did not occur on the main runway and that the aircraft was moving at low speed at the time.

Health Issues Suspected Behind Drastic Act

Preliminary findings suggest the passenger may have been unwell during the flight. According to report in NDTV, the passenger complained of nausea and reportedly vomited twice mid-journey. Investigators are probing whether his medical condition or distress led to the extreme action.

Following the incident, the pilot immediately alerted ground control. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force rushed to the spot, secured the passenger, and handed him over to local police for questioning. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed, though reports suggest he may be from Pudukkottai district.

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Runway Briefly Shut, Operations Diverted

As a precaution, airport authorities temporarily shut the main runway between 3:23 am and 4:23 am, diverting flights to the secondary runway. Officials stated that despite the alarming breach, no injuries were reported and the aircraft sustained no damage.

Probe Launched Into Major Safety Breach

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, which raises serious concerns over in-flight safety compliance and passenger conduct. Further updates are awaited as officials examine how the emergency exit was accessed during taxiing.

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