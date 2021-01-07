'Void in Indian Fashion Industry': Kangana Ranaut, Achyuta Samanta and others mourn fashion designer Satya Paul's demise

Ace fashion designer Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch, has passed away at the age of 79. His son Puneet Nanda said that Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December, breathed his last at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, tweeted a picture of Paul to condole the demise of the "visionary" fashion designer.

"Satya Paul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings," Sadhguru tweeted.