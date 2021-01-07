'Void in Indian Fashion Industry': Kangana Ranaut, Achyuta Samanta and others mourn fashion designer Satya Paul's demise

Ace fashion designer Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch, has passed away at the age of 79. His son Puneet Nanda said that Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December, breathed his last at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday
Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, tweeted a picture of Paul to condole the demise of the "visionary" fashion designer.
"Satya Paul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings," Sadhguru tweeted.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to offer condolences.
"Om Shanti," she tweeted.
Paul started his journey in the field of retail in the late 60's and expanded to exports of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America.
In 1980, he launched the first 'saree boutique' in India, L'Affaire, and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986.
The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek sarees. Nanda wrote that his father, more than a designer or entrepreneur, was a "seeker." "In the 70's his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, later he took 'sannyas' (renunciation) from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007.
