Vizag Woman, Daughter-In-Law Killed In Australia Car Crash During Family Visit To Melbourne

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A family visit to Australia turned tragic for a family from Visakhapatnam after a 67-year-old woman and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law were killed in a car crash in Melbourne. Rama Devi and Neha Bommali died after the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in collided with a Porsche in Point Cook on Wednesday night.

Mother-In-Law, Daughter-In-Law Killed In Crash

The victims were identified as 67-year-old Rama Devi and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law Neha Bommali. According to Victoria Police, the Toyota Corolla and a Porsche Macan collided at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innessfail Drive in Point Cook at around 9:40 pm on September 16.

Both women died at the scene despite emergency efforts. Nearby residents also rushed to help following the crash, but the injuries sustained by the two women were too severe.

Rama Devi Had Travelled From Vizag To Visit Family

Rama Devi had travelled from Visakhapatnam to Australia on a tourist visa along with her husband, GT Prasad, to visit their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The family had reportedly been in Australia for around two months and had also travelled to attend a family function.

Prasad, a former employee of Hindustan Shipyard Limited and former joint secretary of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association, was also in the Toyota when the crash occurred. He survived the accident but suffered injuries and was left in shock.

Porsche Driver Hospitalised

The Porsche was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Point Cook. Victoria Police said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is assisting investigators with their enquiries.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision and are examining CCTV, dashcam footage and other available evidence. Authorities are yet to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Neha Leaves Behind Two Young Children

Neha's death has left her husband, Varun Chandra Gunna, and their two young children devastated. The children, a 3.5-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, have lost their mother, while Varun has also lost his mother and wife in the same tragedy.

In a fundraising appeal, Varun described the loss as a devastating blow to the family and said he was now facing the responsibility of raising their children while dealing with the loss of his wife and mother.

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Efforts Underway To Bring Bodies Back To Vizag

The Telugu and Indian community in Melbourne has rallied around the family following the tragedy. Efforts are underway to complete the legal and post-mortem formalities and repatriate the mortal remains of Rama Devi and Neha to Visakhapatnam.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help the family meet the costs of repatriation, emergency travel, documentation and traditional Hindu funeral rites. The bodies are expected to reach India in around 10 days, subject to completion of the required formalities.

For a family that had travelled thousands of kilometres to spend time together and attend a family celebration, the Melbourne crash has instead left behind a grieving husband, two young children and relatives in Visakhapatnam mourning an unimaginable loss.