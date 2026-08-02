Viral Video Shows Powerful Wave Sweeping Away Two Friends During Friendship Day Outing At Vizag

A Friendship Day outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after two young friends were swept away by powerful waves at a beach in Visakhapatnam, with a video of the incident's aftermath now going viral on social media.

The victims have been identified as Neethu, a young woman from Pedajalaripeta, and Ramu, who reportedly jumped into the water in an attempt to save her. Police have launched a search operation for both.

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Viral Video Captures Dangerous Sea Conditions

The short video, widely shared online, shows a group of people standing on wet rocks close to the shoreline as rough waves crash against the coast.

Moments later, a massive wave surges over the rocks, sending water spraying across the area and forcing people to scramble for safety. The footage captures the dangerous sea conditions believed to have led to the tragedy.

Celebration Turns Into Tragedy

According to reports, the group had visited the beach to celebrate Friendship Day and was taking photographs near the water when a sudden, powerful wave struck.

Neethu was reportedly swept into the sea by the strong current. Seeing her in distress, Ramu immediately entered the water in an attempt to rescue her. Tragically, he too was swept away by the force of the waves.

Police Launch Search Operation

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched a search operation to trace the missing duo.

Officials have urged visitors to stay away from rocky stretches and avoid venturing close to the shoreline during rough sea conditions, particularly during the monsoon when waves and currents become highly unpredictable.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of ignoring safety warnings at Andhra Pradesh's beaches, where strong waves and rip currents have claimed several lives in recent years.