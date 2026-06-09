'Take Care Of Mother, Study Well': Vizag Steel Plant Worker's Heartbreaking Final Video Message To Family Goes Viral After Fatal Molten Iron Accident | X (Revathi)

The heartbreaking final video message by Vizag Steel Plant worker injured in the accident to his family before passing away has surfaced on social media. According to police, molten iron spilled while being transported in a bucket by a crane. Officials said the molten iron was at an extremely high temperature of around 1,600 degrees Celsius, causing severe burn injuries to workers caught in the incident.

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Before succumbing to his injuries, one of the grievously injured workers reportedly asked his colleague to record a video message for his family. In the emotional video, he urged his elder son to take care of his younger brother and advised both children to study well. He also asked them to look after their mother. Saying these words, he then closed his eyes and passed away.

A tragic incident occurred on Monday evening when a massive explosion took place at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel. The blast triggered a major fire, killing eight workers and injuring six others.

Following the accident, RINL authorities launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess whether safety protocols were followed.

Ex-gratia announced

The Centre has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each worker killed in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident, besides permanent employment to one family member and other support measures. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Vizag MP M Sribharat and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, inspected the accident site at RINL. He also visited the injured in the hospital.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and also extended ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and injured workers.

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"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM said in his post on X.