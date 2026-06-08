Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation At Vizag Steel Plant | VIDEO

Vizag Steel Plant Tragedy: Five Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation | X

Visakhapatnam, June 8: At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Rescue operations underway

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise. "We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

VIDEO | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: At least five workers were killed after molten iron spilled at the Vizag Steel Plant. Further details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/2G0fnZmgFv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2026

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh | The injured being brought to the hospital after a large quantity of molten steel leaked at the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Eight workers have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/apW19FF0BU — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

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Cause of the accident

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane. Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)