 Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation At Vizag Steel Plant | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation At Vizag Steel Plant | VIDEO

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation At Vizag Steel Plant | VIDEO

At least five workers were killed after molten iron spilled on them at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd's Vizag Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The accident reportedly occurred while molten iron was being moved in a bucket by a crane. Rescue operations are underway, and officials have warned that the death toll could rise.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation At Vizag Steel Plant | VIDEO
Vizag Steel Plant Tragedy: Five Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill During Crane Operation | X

Visakhapatnam, June 8: At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Rescue operations underway

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise. "We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

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Cause of the accident

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane. Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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