Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India

The full-service airline Vistara will operate its final flights on Monday as it merges into the Air India Group. The airline is set to combine with Air India, aiming to decrease the total of full-service carriers in Indian airspace to just one.
Vistara, a collaboration between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, will have the Singaporean airline owning a 25.1 percent share in the combined company.
In the initial month following the merger, over 115,000 travellers holding Vistara tickets will travel using the Air India brand. The group has, nonetheless, stated that the Vistara experience will remain unchanged. The airline will now use flight codes that start with ‘2’, like AI 2955 for the existing UK 955 flight.
The airline stated that the identical Vistara product and service experience will continue to be available. Help desk kiosks would be established at airports to assist with the transition.
At global airports, signs and information will direct travellers to the proper check-in counters, while the Vistara contact centre will forward calls to Air India’s agents for consistent support. The Vistara loyalty members will transition to the Air India program.
In 2012, the UPA government under Manmohan Singh allowed foreign airlines to obtain up to 49% in domestic airline, resulting in Jet Airways acquiring a 24% share from Gulf-based Etihad and the launch of AirAsia India and Vistara.
Vistara was the sole full-service airline to start operations in the Indian airspace in the last ten years. Some of its passengers took it to X (formerly Twitter) to bid adieu and share their experiences with the airline. Here are some of the tweets: