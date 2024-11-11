Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India

Vistara Airbus Flight | X

The full-service airline Vistara will operate its final flights on Monday as it merges into the Air India Group. The airline is set to combine with Air India, aiming to decrease the total of full-service carriers in Indian airspace to just one.



Vistara, a collaboration between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, will have the Singaporean airline owning a 25.1 percent share in the combined company.

As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.#ToLimitlessPossibilities pic.twitter.com/FByzY4PaPR — Vistara (@airvistara) November 11, 2024

In the initial month following the merger, over 115,000 travellers holding Vistara tickets will travel using the Air India brand. The group has, nonetheless, stated that the Vistara experience will remain unchanged. The airline will now use flight codes that start with ‘2’, like AI 2955 for the existing UK 955 flight.



The airline stated that the identical Vistara product and service experience will continue to be available. Help desk kiosks would be established at airports to assist with the transition.

At global airports, signs and information will direct travellers to the proper check-in counters, while the Vistara contact centre will forward calls to Air India’s agents for consistent support. The Vistara loyalty members will transition to the Air India program.



In 2012, the UPA government under Manmohan Singh allowed foreign airlines to obtain up to 49% in domestic airline, resulting in Jet Airways acquiring a 24% share from Gulf-based Etihad and the launch of AirAsia India and Vistara.

#ImportantUpdate



As Club Vistara joins wings with Air India Flying Returns to become Maharaja Club, access to your account including new sign-ups, will be temporarily unavailable from 0600 hrs IST on November 11, 2024 till 0200 hrs IST on November 12, 2024.



Thank you for your… — Air India (@airindia) November 10, 2024

Vistara was the sole full-service airline to start operations in the Indian airspace in the last ten years. Some of its passengers took it to X (formerly Twitter) to bid adieu and share their experiences with the airline. Here are some of the tweets:

Thank you @airvistara for the countless on board experiences. You will be dearly missed 💜@airvistara



PS: Pictures of my last Vistara flight on 7th September, 2024! pic.twitter.com/dSvDDnh3zu — Dhruv M (@cardenthu24) November 11, 2024

iXPRESS:If there is a #FirstDayFirstShow thingie, there sure is a #LastDayLastFlight thingie as well!And today's #Vistara flight is surely one! Just a few hours before #Vistara merges into #AirIndia! Will board one this evening! My last one in 10yrs! #GoodbyeVistara! @airvistara pic.twitter.com/ygoSdoSuaU — Harish Bijoor (@harishbijoor) November 11, 2024

Will miss @airvistara as it will cease to exist post midnight tonight. I was fortunate to fly them 101 times during the last 9-10 years.#Vistara — Arjun Jain (@arjjain) November 11, 2024

Goodbye Vistara!

Cheers to a new beginning ✨️ — Lalshree Jena (@LalshreeJena) November 11, 2024

Flying with Vistara has been a true pleasure, and I’m grateful I got to experience it before it bids farewell. Thank you, Vistara. Goodbye!@airvistara pic.twitter.com/jQ3MkbIudi — Harshitha Rathod (@HarshithaRathod) November 11, 2024

Write a tweet#Vistara will say TA-TA to the aviation industry today .

Last flight today#GoodbyeVistara#Tata — Tarun Kalia (Equity Yogi) (@BalajiFinserv) November 11, 2024