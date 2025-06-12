Vishwa Hindu Parishad Drafts Law To Free Hindu Temples From Govt Control

Vishwa Hindu Parishad |

Mumbai: Illegal migration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from Myanmar, declining birth rates among Hindus, religious conversion activities by Christian missionaries, high fertility rates in Muslim groups, and love jihad are reasons for India's increasing population imbalance, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said.

Milind Parande, VHP's international secretary general (organisation), in a statement on Thursday, also said that the VHP has prepared the draft of a law that will free Hindu temples from government control.

"The control of temples by the government, before and after independence, is a tool to discriminate against Hindus," said Parande. "No mosque or church is under government control."

Parande said that the draft of the law, which is being shared with different state governments, envisages the creation of a national organisation to manage Hindu temples without government appointees. "Donations from Hindus should be used for the welfare of Hindus," said Parande.

Talking about religious missionaries, Parande said that three states, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, have become Christian majority since independence. Arunachal Pradesh is now 40% Christian, said Parande, who congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government for its anti-conversion law.

About 'Operation Sindoor', Parande said that the diplomatic missions sent abroad by the government have helped spread the truth about Islamic terrorism.