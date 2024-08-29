 Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: NIA Raids 16 Locations Across 7 States, Seizes Sensitive Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVisakhapatnam Espionage Case: NIA Raids 16 Locations Across 7 States, Seizes Sensitive Documents

Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: NIA Raids 16 Locations Across 7 States, Seizes Sensitive Documents

A total of 16 locations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana were searched by the agency on August 28, in a case related to the leakage of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI espionage racket.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
NIA | File photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches in multiple locations in a massive crackdown on the Pakistan-led Visakhapatnam espionage case. NIA searched multiple locations in seven states across India and seized a host of sensitive documents, the agency said on Thursday.

About The Visakhapatnam Espionage Case

A total of 16 locations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana were searched by the agency on August 28, in a case related to the leakage of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI espionage racket. The premises searched by the NIA teams were linked with suspects who had received money from Pakistan to undertake spying activities in India, said the anti-terror agency.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: NIA Raids Residence Of Folk Artist In Bhilai Over Alleged Naxal Ties; Seizes...
article-image

As per the NIA, its raiding team seized a total of 22 mobile phones and a host of sensitive documents during the searches. The case involved the leakage of sensitive vital information pertaining to the Indian Navy as part of a conspiracy hatched from across the border. The NIA took over the case in July 2023 which was originally registered in January 2021 by the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh Police.

FPJ Shorts
What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song
What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song
Telangana: UPSC Aspirants Gets ₹1 Lakh Each For Clearing Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility
Telangana: UPSC Aspirants Gets ₹1 Lakh Each For Clearing Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 2 Accused

NIA had filed a chargesheet against two accused on July 19, 2023, identified as Meer Balaj Khan, an absconding Pakistani national, and Akash Solanki. The investigation revealed that both the people had been involved in the espionage racket.

On November 6 of last year. The NIA had filed a supplementary chargesheet against two other accused, identified as Manmohan Surendra Panda and Alven. Panda has been reportedly arrested while Alven, an alleged Pakistani intelligence operative is absconding. Further, on May 2024, NIA filed a second supplementary chargesheet against another accused, Aman Salim Shaikh, who was allegedly conspiring with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives.

Read Also
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Conducts Raids At Residences Of 2 Coimbatore-Based Doctors; Probe...
article-image

Earlier, a former Indian Army personnel from Uttar Pradesh had also been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by the NIA Special Court in a Pakistan-operated espionage case. The person identified as Saurabh Sharma had been sentenced to five years of imprisonment, a statement by NIA said. Sharma had been arrested with another accused, Anas Yakub Giteli, a Gujarat resident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Medium-Distance Superfast Vande Bharat Express Connecting...

UP: PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Medium-Distance Superfast Vande Bharat Express Connecting...

Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: NIA Raids 16 Locations Across 7 States, Seizes Sensitive Documents

Visakhapatnam Espionage Case: NIA Raids 16 Locations Across 7 States, Seizes Sensitive Documents

PM Modi Invited To SCO Meeting In Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office

PM Modi Invited To SCO Meeting In Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office

UP: Youth Seen Swinging Animals Trapped Inside Sacks In Air For Reels In Bulandshahr Arrested After...

UP: Youth Seen Swinging Animals Trapped Inside Sacks In Air For Reels In Bulandshahr Arrested After...

'Never Uttered Single Word Against Students... Never Threatened': Mamata Banerjee Clarifies Remarks

'Never Uttered Single Word Against Students... Never Threatened': Mamata Banerjee Clarifies Remarks