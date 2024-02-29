Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair | X

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a woman is seen slapping a man and after that she is further seen attacking another woman. The video has been shared by an X user - @gharkekalesh. As per the post, the exact location of the incident is not certain.

The post says that a wife found out about her husband's extra marital affair and confronted the duo in a shopping mall. In the video, the wife first slaps the husband, picks up her fallen bag and walks off. Later she comes bag, pulls the hair of another woman who is believed to be her husband's girl friend, and walks off. Later the man helps the woman attacked get up and the couple walks away.

Watch video here

Extra-Marital affair kalesh (Wife Caught her Hisband with other lady inside Mall) pic.twitter.com/d1jekkE9os — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 29, 2024

This comes three days after a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recently approached the police after her husband stopped bringing momos for her. The discord between the couple was settled after husband promised to get her wife momos twice every week.

Momo is one the most popular snacks in India. The complainant who is from Malpura married a man from Pinahat eight months ago. She told cops that she loves eating momos and her husband would bring momos everyday after their marriage. However, after a period of time, he stopped bringing momos. This used to cause fights between the couple frequently.