 Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair

Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair

The wife found out about her husband's extra marital affair and confronted the duo in a shopping mall

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair | X

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a woman is seen slapping a man and after that she is further seen attacking another woman. The video has been shared by an X user - @gharkekalesh. As per the post, the exact location of the incident is not certain.

The post says that a wife found out about her husband's extra marital affair and confronted the duo in a shopping mall. In the video, the wife first slaps the husband, picks up her fallen bag and walks off. Later she comes bag, pulls the hair of another woman who is believed to be her husband's girl friend, and walks off. Later the man helps the woman attacked get up and the couple walks away.

Watch video here

This comes three days after a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recently approached the police after her husband stopped bringing momos for her. The discord between the couple was settled after husband promised to get her wife momos twice every week.

Read Also
Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...
article-image

Momo is one the most popular snacks in India. The complainant who is from Malpura married a man from Pinahat eight months ago. She told cops that she loves eating momos and her husband would bring momos everyday after their marriage. However, after a period of time, he stopped bringing momos. This used to cause fights between the couple frequently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drug Trafficking Racket Busted: DRI Officers Nab 1 Nigerian National Who Was Operating Network from...

Drug Trafficking Racket Busted: DRI Officers Nab 1 Nigerian National Who Was Operating Network from...

Framers Protest: Haryana Police To Cancel Visas, Passports Of Farmers Involved 'Delhi- Chalo' March

Framers Protest: Haryana Police To Cancel Visas, Passports Of Farmers Involved 'Delhi- Chalo' March

Caught On Camera: Firing At RK Jewellery Showroom In Rohini Sector 20 Of New Delhi In Broad Daylight

Caught On Camera: Firing At RK Jewellery Showroom In Rohini Sector 20 Of New Delhi In Broad Daylight

DK Shivakumar: The Congress' Troubleshooter On A Mission Impossible In Himachal Pradesh

DK Shivakumar: The Congress' Troubleshooter On A Mission Impossible In Himachal Pradesh

Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair

Viral Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Mall, Attacks Another Woman Over Suspected Extra-Marital affair