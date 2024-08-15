‘Stop This Circus Immediately’: TV Journo SLAMMED For Covering 'Live Ops' Of J&K Police, Putting Lives Of Security Personnel At Risk & Exposing Their Movement

New Delhi, August 15: TV news reporting is considered to be one of the most difficult tasks in journalism as the reporter is expected to provide live updates from the field. Reporters toil day and night to find details regarding stories to uncover the truth in a story. However, sometimes, reporters also get carried away. A similar instance took place involving a woman reporter of Hindi news channel News18 India.

A video showing an over-enthusiastic reporter hellbent on covering "live operations" about to be undertaken by the special operations team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has gone viral on social media and has come under serious criticism from several X users.

Video Shows Serious Disregard For Protocol

The clip shows reporter Komal Singh of Hindi News Channel News18 "springing" into action and starting live coverage even as the Jammu and Kashmir Police' Special Operations Team are preparing to go for an operations.

Just as the team is ready and enters the vehicle to move to the site of operations, the reporter starts live reporting and also hops into the vehicle. In clear disregard of protocols, the reporter boasts time and again about coverage of the "live operations" from the "ground".

It can be clearly seen that her presence made the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel uncomfortable. However, oblivious to everything around her, the reporter keeps speaking. Several netizens slammed the journalist for "putting the lives of the police personnel at risk" and demanded that the "circus should be stopped immediately."

The channel itself posted the clip of the video on social media X.

The videos clearly shows how because of the reporter, the Police personnel could not close the door of the vehicle. Netizens slammed the journalist and rightly so for risking the lives of the Police personnel as her 'live' reporting would not only help disclose the location of the police personnel but also make the terrosists aware about the operations which are supposed to be covert and secretive till completed.

Netizens Blame TRP

Several netizens criticised the reporter and blamed the race of TRPs in news channels for the irresponsible reporting. While a reporter has every right to report and keep the viewers informed, the journalist under question could have surely avoided the misadventure. As they say, there is a thin line between bravery and foolishness and the journalist in the video would have done well to not cross the line.