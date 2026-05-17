Viral Video Shows Wanted Meerut Gangster Udham Singh Walking Near Chandigarh Carrying Beer Bottles; Police Hunt Intensifies

Videos of notorious western Uttar Pradesh gangster Udham Singh Karnawal have gone viral on social media as police intensify their search operation after he allegedly fled following his release on forged bail documents.

Recently, widely circulated clips allegedly shows the gangster casually walking out of a liquor store near Chandigarh carrying beer bottles before entering a white car.

The videos surfaced shortly after Meerut police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the absconding gangster, who is reportedly believed to have escaped to Nepal via Dehradun.

Multi-State Police Search Underway

Police teams across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi are currently conducting raids to locate the fugitive gangster.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed that multiple teams, including the Special Task Force (STF), have been deployed to track Udham Singh’s movements.

Police sources claim he may have fled to Kathmandu, where his second wife Geetanjali reportedly resides.

Authorities are also examining CCTV footage, travel records, and digital evidence connected to Dehradun and nearby transit routes.

Bail Secured Using Allegedly Forged Documents

Udham Singh, head of the D-50 gang, was released from Unnao jail on March 26, 2026, after spending nearly four years and eight months behind bars.

However, police later alleged that forged surety documents were used to obtain his bail.

According to an FIR registered at Sarurpur police station, a man identified as Shekhar allegedly collected Aadhaar details, PAN information, and signatures from another individual named Anwar under the pretext of arranging a loan.

Investigators later discovered that the same documents were allegedly used during the bail process.

Following the revelations, the court cancelled Udham Singh’s bail and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Long Criminal Record And Gang Rivalries

Udham Singh is considered one of western Uttar Pradesh’s most notorious gangsters and leads the D-50 gang.

Police records indicate that more than 70 criminal cases have been registered against him, including murder, extortion, loot and robbery, kidnapping and gang warfare

He was previously linked to a violent rivalry with the Yogesh Bhadaura gang, a feud that had dominated parts of western UP for years.

Authorities fear that the release of multiple rival gang figures from jail could potentially trigger fresh gang conflicts in the region.

Police Say Arrest Efforts Continue

According to local media reports, police teams are monitoring all possible hideouts and coordinating intelligence inputs across states.

Officials claim both digital tracking and human intelligence networks are being used to trace the gangster’s exact location.

Meanwhile, the viral videos continue to dominate social media discussions, turning the fugitive gangster case into one of the most talked-about crime stories in western Uttar Pradesh.